Hallmark Channel's Christmas movies start next week

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are once again kicking off their Countdown to Christmas run of Christmas movies in October.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beginning in 2014, Hallmark Channel has skipped right over Halloween and started to air their Christmas movies in October—and this year is no different.

Starting on Friday, Oct. 21, Hallmark will kick off its "Countdown to Christmas" with the movie "Noel Next Door."

This year's Countdown to Christmas will feature 31 brand new Christmas movies, alongside Hallmark's extensive library of older holiday films. You can check out synopsis' and photos from the new movies on their website.

The new movies will be premiering on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting next week, through Dec. 18. Other holiday films will also air on the station throughout the holiday season.

The films will be premiering primarily on the Hallmark Channel, but will also have a few premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

You can check out the complete schedule of the new Hallmark Christmas movies here:

In addition, Hallmark is also running several promotions to get fans into the holiday spirit.

The Countdown to Christmas website also offers tons of holiday-themed content like a recipe guide, photo galleries, holiday gift guide, quizzes and full bios of all of the Hallmark Christmas movie stars.

