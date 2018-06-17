(WLTX) - It's Father's Day, the day set aside each to honor the influence and contributions of fathers on society.

The holiday's origins date back to the early 20th century, and were most likely inspired by Mother's Day, which had been created earlier. Several sources say the first Father's Day took place in June of 1908, when a woman wanted to pay tribute to the fathers lost in the Monongah, West Virginia mining disaster. Others give credit to Sonora Dodd of Spokane, Washington, who held a Father's Day celebration in 1910.

The first attempt for Congress to recognize the holiday came in 1913, but that failed when legislators felt the day would could become too commercial. It would take until 1972 for the holiday to get its full due, when President Richard Nixon signed a proclamation establishing Father's Day on the third Sunday of June.

And of course, dads can expect presents on the big day. The National Retail Federation was expecting near record spending this year of $15.3 billion, with the average person spending $133 on dad.

