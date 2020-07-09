Happy Labor Day from WLTX

The holiday had its beginnings in the 1880s, when smaller organizations began to celebrate the occasion.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's Labor Day, a time set aside each year to honor the achievement of America's workers.

The holiday had its beginnings in the 1880s, when smaller organizations began to celebrate the occasion. It was officially made a U.S. holiday when President Grover Cleveland signed a law in 1877 recognizing the occasion.

Over the years, the holiday has taken on another tradition, becoming the end of the summer travel season. Although the pandemic is still affecting people's plans, hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians were expected to travel more than 50 miles from home.

"For people hitting the road it's just about as high as ever," said AAA travel agent Ernie King. "It looks to me like this year, there's a lot of folks who are planning on doing their traveling by road and by car fairly close to the area, sticking close to South Carolina."

King says the travel company has many clients traveling to places like the Smokey Mountains and Asheville, N.C. But they're also aiming for the beaches.

"Since things opened back up months ago, the beaches have been kind of the primary destination where people have been going, that's still looking to stay about the same for this weekend as well," said King.