Happy Mother's Day from WLTX!

Happy Mother's Day from News19!

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's Mother's Day across America!

The first time this day was observed in the United States was at a church service held in 1907 by Anna M. Jarvis. Jarvis was a Philadelphia schoolteacher who wanted a day to honor her own mother.

During that ceremony, Anna handed out her mother's favorite flowers: white carnations. The flowers represent sweetness, purity, and patience.

Anna continued to solicit the help of legislators and prominent business men with the hopes of making Mother's Day a national holiday. Her efforts paid off when in 1914, President Woodrow Wilson declared that the second Sunday in May would be Mother's Day.