Thanksgiving is still a month away, but I know what we should be thankful for this year: 37 new Hallmark Christmas movies!

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have revealed their schedule of brand-new Christmas movies for 2018.

Hallmark Channel will debut 22 "Countdown to Christmas" originals while Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will debut 15 "Miracles of Christmas" movies.

Here are the 37 new Christmas movies you'll be watching this season:

Sat. Oct. 27 - Christmas at Pemberley Manor, Hallmark (Jessica Lowndes, Michael Rady)

Sat. Nov. 3 - Christmas Joy, Hallmark (Danielle Panabaker, Matt Long)

Sun. Nov. 4 - Road to Christmas, Hallmark (Jessy Schram, Chad Michael Murray)

Sun. Nov. 4 - Marrying Father Christmas, Hallmark M&M (Erin Krakow, Wendie Malick)

Sat. Nov. 10 - It's Christmas, Eve, Hallmark (LeAnn Rimes, Tyler Hines)

Sun. Nov. 11 - Christmas in Love, Hallmark (Brooke D’Orsay, Daniel Lissing)

Sun. Nov. 11 - A Veteran's Christmas, Hallmark M&M (Eloise Mumford, Sean Faris)

Sat. Nov. 17 - Christmas at Graceland, Hallmark (Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown)

Sat. Nov. 17 - Return to Christmas Creek, Hallmark M&M (Tori Anderson, Stephen Huszar)

Sun. Nov. 18 - Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa, Hallmark (Holly Robinson-Peete)

Sun. Nov. 18 - A Godwink Christmas, Hallmark M&M (Kimberley Sustad, Kathie Lee Gifford)

Mon. Nov. 19 - Last Vermont Christmas, Hallmark M&M (Erin Cahill, Justin Bruening)

Tues. Nov. 20 - Hope at Christmas, Hallmark M&M (Ryan Paevey, Scottie Thompson)

Wed. Nov. 21 - Christmas at Grand Valley, Hallmark (Danica McKellar, Brennan Elliott)

Thurs. Nov. 22 - Christmas at the Palace, Hallmark (Merritt Patterson, Brittany Bristow)

Fri. Nov. 23 - Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe, Hallmark (Lacey Chabert)

Sat. Nov. 24 - Christmas Everlasting, Hallmark (Tatyana Ali, Patti LaBelle)

Sat. Nov. 24 - Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane, Hallmark M&M (Alicia Witt, Colin Ferguson)

Sun. Nov. 25 - A Shoe Addict's Christmas, Hallmark (Candace Cameron Bure)

Sat. Dec. 1 - Mingle All the Way, Hallmark (Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty)

Sat. Dec. 1 - Welcome to Christmas, Hallmark M&M (Jennifer Finnigan, Eric Mabius)

Sun. Dec. 2 - A Majestic Christmas, Hallmark (Jerrika Hinton, Christian Vincent)

Sun. Dec. 2 - Northern Lights of Christmas, Hallmark M&M (Ashley Williams, Corey Sevier)

Sat. Dec. 8 - Homegrown Christmas, Hallmark (Lori Loughlin, Victor Webster)

Sat. Dec. 8 - Memories of Christmas, Hallmark M&M (Christina Milian, Mark Taylor)

Sun. Dec. 9 - Christmas Wonderland, Hallmark (Emily Osment)

Sun. Dec. 9 - Once Upon a Christmas Miracle, Hallmark M&M (Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton)

Sat. Dec. 15 - A Gingerbread Romance, Hallmark (Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Duane Henry)

Sat. Dec. 15 - Time For Me to Come Home For Christmas, Hallmark M&M (Josh Henderson)

Sun. Dec. 16 - Entertaining Christmas, Hallmark (Jodie Sweetin)

Sun. Dec. 16 - Reunited at Christmas, Hallmark M&M (Nikki DeLoach, Mike Faiola)

Sat. Dec. 22 - Jingle Around the Clock, Hallmark (Brooke Nevin, Michael Cassidy)

Sat. Dec. 22 - Small Town Christmas, Hallmark M&M (Kristoffer Polaha, Ashley Newbrough)

Sun. Dec. 23 - Christmas Made to Order, Hallmark (Alexa PenaVega, Jonathan Bennett)

Sun. Dec. 23 - Christmas Bells Are Ringing, Hallmark M&M (Emilie Ullerup, Josh Kelly)

Tues. Dec. 25 - When Calls the Heart Christmas, Hallmark (Erin Krakow, Lori Loughlin)

Sat. Dec. 29 - A Midnight Kiss, Hallmark (Carlos PenaVega, Adelaide Kane)

Hallmark starts their around-the-clock Christmas schedule on Friday, October 26.

Hallmark Channel will air its "2018 Countdown to Christmas Preview Special," hosted by country music star Kellie Pickler, on Saturday, October 20.

The Hallmark Movies & Mysteries "Miracles of Christmas" preview, hosted by Candace Cameron Bure, is available online.

To see the complete Hallmark Christmas schedule, and watch previews for all 37 festive flicks, head to HallmarkChannel.com/Christmas.

