Find Some Fun: Holiday open house at Governor's Mansion Monday night

Peggy and I are thrilled to welcome South Carolinians to the Governor's Mansion on Monday for our annual Christmas Open House. I'm grateful for the help of the Columbia Garden Club and everyone else for making this possible. For those who are planning to attend on Monday, I ask you to please consider bringing canned goods to be donated to the Harvest Hope Food Bank. Read more: https://governor.sc.gov/news/2021-12/governors-mansion-christmas-open-house-scheduled-december-6