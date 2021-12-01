x
Holidays

Find Some Fun: Holiday open house at Governor's Mansion Monday night

Admission is free, but the governor and first lady ask guests to please bring canned goods to donate to Harvest Hope Food Bank.
Christmas tree with decorations and lights background

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and his wife Peggy are inviting people to come to their house to view their Christmas decorations and listen to carols.

The open house at the Governor’s Mansion in downtown Columbia is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday. 

The Columbia Garden Club is decorating the mansion and light refreshments will be served. 

Annual Christmas Open House

Peggy and I are thrilled to welcome South Carolinians to the Governor's Mansion on Monday for our annual Christmas Open House. I'm grateful for the help of the Columbia Garden Club and everyone else for making this possible. For those who are planning to attend on Monday, I ask you to please consider bringing canned goods to be donated to the Harvest Hope Food Bank. Read more: https://governor.sc.gov/news/2021-12/governors-mansion-christmas-open-house-scheduled-december-6

Posted by Henry McMaster on Friday, December 3, 2021

Simone Bryant of Benedict College has been invited to sing Christmas carols. 

