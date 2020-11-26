Coping with grief, loneliness during the holidays

In South Carolina, over 4,000 people have died due to COVID-19. That leaves over 4,000 families unexpectedly dealing with loss this holiday season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The holidays are a time to celebrate for many, but they’re also hard for people who are grieving, or alone.

"Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, and it's difficult getting enthused about it because I really ain’t got no family no more, except my brother," said Brett Summer of Newberry County.

He lost his wife, Debbie, in August due to coronavirus complications.

"I can’t even fathom the reason for this," Summer said while tearing up. "I don’t have a clue, but I just have to believe that everything happens for a reason."

Many people just like Summer are grieving right now. And for most, it’ll be their first time spending the holidays without their loved ones.

"The magnitude of grief, particularly during this pandemic is unprecedented," said Jennifer Wolff, owner of JJWolff Counseling Services. "And particularly during the holidays, it may be that first Thanksgiving, that first Christmas [without a loved one]. I would suggest keeping the traditions alive and still honoring the memory of that person."

Wolff said it’s okay to not be in the holiday spirit if you’re hurting.

"We’ve had to deal with a horrendous year, so with the COVID and adjustments and adapting, I don’t think there’s any human being that hasn’t been impacted. In the most difficult times it’s all about perspective, it’s all about saying, okay this is tough, but I’m here," Wolff said.

And that’s exactly the mindset Summer is trying to keep.

"The bottom line is I ain’t never been no quitter," Summer proclaimed. "I don’t ever give up. We’re still alive, and life goes on. It’s tough, but you just get up and you go on. You’ve got to."

#COVID19 may have changed your holiday plans but there are still ways to celebrate the season safely. Here are five holiday planning tips from @NIHDirector: https://t.co/j8oq4TNOz3 #NIH — Mental Health NIMH (@NIMHgov) November 23, 2020

If you are struggling or feeling depressed, Wolff recommended reaching out to a loved one or counselor. There are also support groups that can be found online.