Gilbert, SC (WLTX) -- The 60th Annual Lexington County Peach Festival had all the classics like ice cream, burgers and of course, peaches.

Thousands of festival goers said this is their favorite way to celebrate America.

"I can't think of a better way to celebrate and I think it's honoring them, honoring the country and enjoying yourself at the same time," festival goer Beverly Swinson said.

Swinson said one reason she loves to attend the Lexington County Peach Festival is for the treats.

"I want some homemade peach ice cream," Swinson said. "It's hard to find and hard to get."

But she also goes to celebrate and honor the country she loves.

"I come from a very patriotic family. We go all the way back to the Revolutionary War and I've had memories of my family ever since then," Swinson said. "My son just put in 22 years in the Navy."

Along with Swinson, hundreds of festival goers enjoyed checking out the parade, vendors and car show. There was a lot to do and there was something for everyone. Many families said they have been attending this festival for generations.

"When my husband and I were little we always came out too and always loved the peach ice cream," festival goer Lisa Dasher said. "My kids to do too, so we always get some peach ice cream. It's kind of tradition, come watch the parade and get some ice cream."

Even though there is a lot to do at the festival, getting peach ice cream seems to be at the top of everyone's list. The festival ends with a bang. There are fireworks starting at 10:00 p.m. at Gilbert Primary School.

