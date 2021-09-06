Happy Labor Day from WLTX

On June 28, 1894, Congress passed an act making the first Monday in September of each year a legal holiday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's Labor Day, a time set aside each year to honor the achievement of America's workers.

The holiday had its beginnings in the 1880s, when smaller organizations and cities began to celebrate the occasion. It's believed the first large celebration was in New York City in 1882.

Several states followed suit, with some of them recognizing the day in 1877.

On June 28, 1894, Congress passed an act making the first Monday in September of each year a legal holiday in the District of Columbia and the territories. President Grover Cleveland then signed the Labor day holiday into law.

Over the years, Labor Day has taken on another tradition, marking the end of the summer travel season. Hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians were expected to travel more than 50 miles from home this year.