Last minute holiday and weather prep in Columbia

Record breaking winter weather is headed to the Midlands just days before Christmas, but that didn't some from getting out and prepping for the holiday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With just days until Christmas and with winter weather bearing down folks headed were out in Columbia to shop and eat.

It was a busy day for Eva Prioleau, Elaine Davis, and Kenneth Evans as they completed their Christmas shopping Thursday and they took a break to talk outside of the Belk store at the Richland Mall.

Prioleau says her day started at Columbia Place, which was filled with shoppers, "We were in that traffic for about an hour be we endured, we got through it then we went over to Sandhill."

Because of the traffic and the long lines, buying gifts for her husband and kids turned into an all day affair, "You get your items and then you have to stand in a 45 minute to an hour long line."

Over at Dutch Square Mall, Cierra Broughton and Nate Islar continued their tradition of grabbing gifts for the kids just days before Christmas. They say the story of their day was traffic.

She says, "There's been tons of traffic boy. Shoot, especially on the highway."

In Five Points, Publico is using outdoor heated Igloos to attract the holiday rush by providing a space for people to sit outside.

Brittney Cerebe says it's just one part of their Christmas theme including some festive decor.

"We have a whole holiday cocktail list, we've even got some desserts." She adds, "Build your own gingerbread person, and then we have like s'mores pie, we have shooters as well so people can come celebrate the holiday with us."