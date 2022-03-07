Law enforcement out 'in full force' for 4th of July weekend

As you travel this holiday, the S.C. Department of Public Safety is reminding you to travel safely.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — From fireworks to food, the Fourth of July has its way of bringing people together.

Zach Pierson joins the nearly 48 million people AAA expects to travel this holiday weekend by road and sky.

"Probably about to head to Sumter, you know? Chill with the fam," Pierson said. "My nieces and nephews. Probably shoot some fireworks, enjoy the cookout.”

As travel nears pre-pandemic levels, more officers will be out to keep everyone safe, according to Master Trooper David Jones with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

"The S.C. Highway Patrol is going to be out in full force throughout the weekend and the Independence Day holiday," Jones said. "Our biggest thing is… make sure you get a designated driver. All too often during these holidays, we see where good people make poor decisions. We don’t want that poor decision to lead into a DUI arrest or a collision or a traffic fatality.”

We’re halfway through 2022, and so far traffic fatalities statewide are down compared to this time last year. SCHP and STP will be working through the July 4 holiday weekend to ensure everyone gets home safely, but we need your help. pic.twitter.com/kJtUA84Sfc — SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) July 1, 2022

Limiting distractions, reducing speed, and wearing a seatbelt are all everyday steps to keep in mind.

"If you see somebody driving reckless, call local law enforcement," Jones said. "Not only are we going to have sobriety checkpoints, but… we're going to be looking for people who make the poor decision not to buckle up and to speed as well. So, be safe. Be smart. Have a good Fourth, but start at home before you get in the vehicle with making good decisions."