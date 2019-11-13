COLUMBIA, S.C. — Does your family eagerly await the arrival of Santa Claus every holiday season? Do your children still make out wish lists of gifts that they would like to see under the tree?

If your kids still believe in Santa Claus, the US Postal Service has step-by-step instructions on how your child can get a personalized letter from the big guy -- complete with a postmark from the North Pole.

It's really easy:

Have your child write a letter to Santa -- this can be done as a family activity on Thanksgiving -- and place it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole

After the child has gone to bed, when you are alone, open the envelope and write a personalized response on the back of the original letter or on a different piece of paper. Make the response as personal as possible, highlighting your child's achievements throughout the year, such as good grades, helping around the house or helping with caring for siblings or other family members.

Insert the response letter into an envelope and address it to the child, and add the return address: Santa, North Pole.

Affix a first-class stamp on the envelope.

Place the addressed and stamped envelope into a larger envelope -- preferably a Priority Mail Flat Rate envelope -- with appropriate postage and address the larger envelope to: North Pole Postmark, Postmaster, 4141 Postmark Drive, Anchorage, AK 99530-9998

Greetings from the North Pole Post Office must be received by the Anchorage, AK, Postmaster no later than Dec. 13.