'Hall of Horrors' in Cayce brings hope - by first bringing terror

It's a scene of horror for countless visitors each year. And yet, many feel great knowing their bravery is rewarding others.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAYCE, S.C. — A haunted house is helping raise money for a good cause in Cayce.

The non-profit Junior Chamber Initiative's local Cayce-West Columbia Jaycee puts on the Hall of Horrors haunted house every year since the 1980s. It's a house that will certainly scare but, perhaps most importantly, help those with disabilities go to Jaycee Camp Hope.

"It started back in the late 1980s, the Jaycees have been around much longer, the way the haunt got initiated was they were looking for projects to help raise funds for Camp Hope, which is a camp up in Clemson that sponsors children and adults of all ages with cognitive disabilities," said Cayce-West Columbia Jaycees Vice President Alex Spencer.

The fundraiser helps send people like 31-year-old Brandon Walker, whose mom says it's an experience like none other for her son.

"He goes every summer, he started out going for one week and he now goes two weeks out of the summer, and it's just the most amazing camp experience that a kid with disabilities can have," Patricia Walker Mead said. "He's got developmental delay, by the first of the year, he's talking about it and he goes in July so he talks about it for a good six months before he goes because he's excited about it."

"I want to say, our chapter, we can raise anywhere from $10-to-$20,000 a year for the camp, depending on the year and how it's going," President Stacy Spencer with the Cayce-West Columbia Jaycees said.

Meanwhile, those who dared enter the Hall of Horrors said they are happy to help a good cause - even in a frightening house.

"If you like to be scared and like to try new things and want to help a good cause, come out," said Alex.