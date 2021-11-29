Menorah Lighting held at State House to celebrate Hanukkah

Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, began this year on the evening of Sunday, November 28th and will conclude the evening of Monday, December 6th.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — To celebrate Hanukkah, the Capital City hosted the Isadore E. Lourie Hanukkah Menorah Lighting on Monday evening.

Representatives from all of the area's Jewish communities participated in the celebration at the South Carolina State House, along with local and state elected officials.

Deborah Lipstadt, President Biden's nominee to be the first ever US Special Envoy nominee for Monitoring and Combating anti-Semitism, delivered the Keynote address.

