Menorah Lighting held at State House to celebrate Hanukkah

COLUMBIA, S.C. — To celebrate Hanukkah, the Capital City hosted the Isadore E. Lourie Hanukkah Menorah Lighting on Monday evening. 

Representatives from all of the area's Jewish communities participated in the celebration at the South Carolina State House, along with local and state elected officials. 

Deborah Lipstadt, President Biden's nominee to be the first ever US Special Envoy nominee for Monitoring and Combating anti-Semitism, delivered the Keynote address.

Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, began this year on the evening of Sunday, November 28th and will conclude the evening of Monday, December 6th. 

The event is a project of Chabad of South Carolina and is co-sponsored by the Arnold Foundation, the Columbia Jewish Federation, and the Anne Frank House at the University of South Carolina.

