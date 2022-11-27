Looking for some Christmas, holiday fun? Here are some South Carolina events

COLUMBIA, S.C. — So you want to get into the spirit of the holidays?
Here is a list of some of the events going on in the South Carolina Midlands. If, somehow, our elves have missed your event, please email us at News19@WLTX.com and we'll be happy to add it to our list.
Lights Before Christmas at Riverbanks Zoo
- DATES: Select dates between Nov. 19 to Dec. 30, 2022
- TIME: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- LOCATION: Riverbanks Zoo, 500 Wildlife Pkwy., Columbia
- COST: Membership to the zoo it's free. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for kids ages 2 to 12. Under 2 is free.
- DETAILS: Bonfire, lights, and sales of hot chocolate and marshmallows to toast
SEGRA PARK Fireflies Holiday Lights
- DATES: Nov. 19 to Dec. 31, 2022
- TIMES: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Sunday thru Thursday) 6 p.m. 10 p.m. (Friday thru Saturday and holidays)
- LOCATION: Segra Park, 1640 Freed St., Columbia
- DETAILS: First year for this event. Vendors for gifts and food are available.
Holiday Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals Park
- DATES: Nov. 23 to Dec. 31, 2022
- TIME: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- LOCATION: Saluda Shoals Park East, 6701 St. Andrews Rd., Columbia
- COST: $25 per car $50 per 12 to 14-passenger van, trucks w/trailers or limos $75 per bus with 16+ passengers
- DETAILS: Santa's gift shop, concessions, beer, and wine are available. Santa visiting Nov. 25 thru 27, Dec. 2 thru 3, and Dec. 9 thru 23.
Photos with Santa at the Ho-Ho-Ho-Hotel Trundle
- DATES: Sunday November 27, 2022
- TIME: 1pm-3pm
- LOCATION: Hotel Trundle inside 1224 Taylor St, Columbia
- COST: FREE
- DETAILS: Enjoy hot chocolate, games while visiting Santa Claus
Columbia College Tree Lighting
- DATES: Monday November 28 2022
- TIME: 6pm
- LOCATION: Alumnae Hall Columbia College Campus
- COST: Free
- DETAILS: Tree lighting and Christmas carols
Holiday Planetarium Lighting
- DATE: Dec. 1, 2022
- TIME: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- LOCATION: S.C. State Museum, 301 Gervais St., Columbia
- COST: Museum members get free general admission. Non-members set their own admission price. Planetarium shows cost $5 or $4 for members. Attendees can visit the gift shop as well. The planetarium dome's official holiday lighting will take place at the end of the evening.
Christmas in Cayce Drive-Thru
- DATE: Dec. 1, 2022
- TIME: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- LOCATION: Cayce City Hall, 1800 12 St., Cayce
- COST: FREE
- DETAILS: The event includes local performers, a visit from Santa, and thousands of lights all from the warmth of your car. The group is also collecting canned goods if you can donate.
Christmas Craft Fair
- DATES: Dec. 1 and 2, 2022
- TIME: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- LOCATION: Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 West Main St., Lexington
- COST: FREE
- DETAILS: The event includes fresh produce, unique gifts, local vendors, and food.
Columbia Classical Ballet presents 'The Nutcracker'
- DATES: Dec. 1 thru 3, 2022
- TIMES: 10 a.m. (Thursday and Friday) 7:30 p.m. (Friday and Saturday) 2 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday)
- LOCATION: Koger Center for the Arts, 501 Greene St., Columbia
- COST: Prices for tickets range from $6 to $18.
Carols Along the Riverwalk
- DATE: Dec. 2, 2022
- TIME: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- LOCATION: Cayce Riverwalk, 201 N. Ave. (Intersection of Axtel Drive and North Avenue)
- COST: FREE
- DETAILS: Parking is available at Brookland-Cayce High School. You can take a free trolly ride to the Riverwalk entry.
18th annual Christmas Tree lighting
- DATE: Dec. 2, 2022
- TIME: 6:30 p.m.
- LOCATION: West Columbia City Hall 200 N. 12 St., West Columbia
- COST: FREE
- DETAILS: The event includes tree lighting and carols.
Carollighting Ceremony
- DATE: Dec. 2, 2022
- TIME: 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- LOCATION: Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 West Main St., Lexington
- COST: FREE
- DETAILS: Tree lighting and Santa will be on-hand.
Junior League Holiday Market
- DATES: Dec. 2 to 4, 2022
- TIME: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- LOCATION: S.C. State Fairgrounds, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia
- COST: $8 each
Town of Pine Ridge Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting
- DATE: Dec. 3, 2022
- TIME: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- LOCATION: Pine Ridge Town Hall, 2757 Fish Hatchery Rd., West Columbia
- COST: FREE
- DETAILS: Included is a nighttime Christmas Parade and a tree lighting
Santa's Swingin' Christmas Party
- DATES: Dec. 3, 10, 17, and 19, 2022
- TIMES: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. (Dec. 3, 10, and 17) and 10 a.m. (Dec. 19)
- LOCATION: Columbia Marionette Theatre, 401 Laurel St., Columbia
- COST: $7
Christmas Traditions open house
- DATE: December 3, 2022
- TIME: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- LOCATION: Cayce Historical Museum, 1800 12th St, Cayce
- COST: Free
- DETAILS: Each room will be decorated with trees and crafts from the 18th century to the present. The event will also feature live entertainment, docents dressed in period attire, and light refreshments.
Carolina Lights drive-thru light show
- DATES: Dec. 3 to 26 2022
- TIME: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- LOCATION: SC State Fairgrounds 1200 Rosewood Drive Columbia
- COST: $20 per car, $35 per minibus (9 to 25 passengers), and $70 for vehicles with over 25 passengers.
- DETAILS: Drive-thru lights include over 100 individual LED light displays along the route.
Santa Train
- DATES: Dec. 3, 10, and 17, 2022
- TIMES: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m.
- LOCATION: 110 Industrial Park Rd. Winnsboro
- COST: $15 to $20 (children under three are considered lap infants and do not need tickets unless they need their own seat)
- DETAILS: The train does not return until Santa has talked to everyone on the train.
Carolina Lights
- DATES: Dec. 3 to 26, 2022 (Closed Christmas Day)
- TIMES: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Sun-Thu), 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Fri-Sat)
- LOCATION: S.C. State Fair, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia
- COST: Pay at the gate with cash or a credit card (Visa or Mastercard). It is $20 per car, $35 for a minibus (9 to 24 passengers), and $70 for vehicles with 25 or more passengers.
- DETAILS: This year is the fourth annual drive-thru light show at the State Fairgrounds. You can enter at Gate 6 on George Rogers Boulevard. Chocolate chip cookies and milk will be available for purchase. As you drive through the light show, tune your radio to 88.9 F.M. for holiday music synced with the lights.
Christmas Parade
- DATE: Dec. 4, 2022
- TIME: 4 p.m.
- LOCATION: Town of Lexington, 111 Maiden Ln., Lexington
- COST: Free
- DETAILS: Come early to get a good seat. The parade is on Main Street.
Irmo Holiday Market
- DATE: Dec. 10, 2022
- TIME: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- LOCATION: Irmo Community Park, 7473 Church St., Irmo
- DETAILS: It's the second annual holiday market.
Holiday Parade of Lights
- DATE: Dec. 10, 2022
- TIME: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- LOCATION: All along 12th St., Cayce
- COST: Free
- DETAILS: An annual event hosted by the Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber of Commerce.
Columbia City Ballet "Nutcracker"
- DATES: Dec.10 and 11, 17 and 18, 2022
- TIME: 3 p.m. (Sat-Sun), 7:30 p.m. (Sat)
- LOCATION: Koger Center for the Arts, 501 Greene Street, Columbia
- COST: Tickets range from $35 to $60.
- DETAILS: Ballet
Blythewood Christmas Parade
- DATE: Dec. 11, 2022
- TIME: 2 p.m.
- LOCATION: Blythewood Town Hall, 141 Langford Road, Blythewood
- COST: Free
- DETAILS: Presented by the Blythewood Chamber of Commerce.