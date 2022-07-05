Happy Mother's Day from WLTX!

The day was first nationally recognized by the president in 1914.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's Mother's Day across America!

The first time this day was observed in the United States was at a church service held in 1907 by Anna M. Jarvis. Jarvis was a Philadelphia schoolteacher who wanted a day to honor her own mother.

During that ceremony, Anna handed out her mother's favorite flowers: white carnations. The flowers represent sweetness, purity, and patience.

Anna continued to solicit the help of legislators and prominent business men with the hopes of making Mother's Day a national holiday. Her efforts paid off when in 1914, President Woodrow Wilson declared that the second Sunday in May would be Mother's Day.

Of course many people shower mom with gifts on the big day. The National Retail Federation estimates Americans will spend $31.7 billion on on mom this year, up $3.6 billion from last year, which was a record. People were planning to spend $25 more this year on Mother’s Day purchases and were expected to spend a record average of $245.76.