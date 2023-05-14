Columbia restaurants extend hours, booked to capacity during Mother's Day weekend

Many families head out the door on Sunday to treat mom to a Mother's Day meal. Businesses say as a result they're all hands on deck and booked completely up.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the nation celebrated Mother's Day, a wave of families flooded restaurants in search of the perfect Mother's Day brunch or lunch, catapulting these dining establishments into a whirlwind of activity on what proved to be one of their busiest days of the year.

It's a hectic and busy day for Garett Bright who manages The Venue on Main Street. The restaurant hosted a Mother's Day brunch show for families, drawing on the large number of people looking to celebrate.

"Now, it's just like we're filled to the brim and then some just because it's Mother's Day and everyone wants to come out and celebrate their moms," he said. "Today, we're at full capacity I've got a sold-out show tonight as well. We had a sold out show this morning for brunch, a really fabulous drag brunch that we're putting on for the moms."

A stroll down Main Street would be met with long lines dozens of families enjoying the weather and taking advantage of outdoor seating.

In Five Points families were also seen celebrating the day, including Kaila Bannister, her daughter Payton, and sister Myisha. Myisha said Sunday was the first time they've been able to do an in-person celebration in years.

"We definitely wanted to share this mother's day with her outside since COVID," she said. "We were all cooped up in the house so we wanted to be outside and celebrate mother's day with her."

The crowds offered other business opportunities for different restaurants. At the Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse, manager Diana Vizcarra said they extended their hours to capitalize on the holiday. And that's why it was all hands on deck for the staff.

"Basically, we just have a morning and afternoon shift due to it being open for longer," she said. "I would say there's about double the guests, seeing that now we have the morning crowd and the afternoon crowd. So, instead of doing 250 [customers] just at night, we have 400. Because we're doing 250 at night and then 200 in the morning."

Also enjoying the nice weather and food were Andrea McCoy and her husband Stephfon. She said Sunday gave her an opportunity to spend time with family.