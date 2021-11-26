x
National poll lists top 'Thanksgiving fails'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thanksgiving has come and gone, but a lot of the memories stay with us.

And while it's supposed to be a relaxing time to gather with friends and family, there are a lot of what's called "Thanksgiving fails."

More than half the respondents on this poll by Omaha Steaks said cooking the turkey correctly is one of the hardest parts of hosting a Thanksgiving dinner.

Running out of time while preparing dinner was top on the list, followed by running out of wine, dropping a dish on the floor, and forgetting an important ingredient for one of the main dishes.

A burnt turkey made that list too, as well as not enough chairs for people.

