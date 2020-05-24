COLUMBIA, S.C. — Members of the South Carolina Combat Veterans group gathered at Columbia’s Memorial Park Sunday to pay their respects to those who died in combat.

Many of the group’s veterans served in Vietnam and, during their time at the Vietnam memorial, put out a wreath and reviewed the names of some friends and family members who passed in the war.

“There are six guys on this wall that I grew up with…. It brings tears to my eyes and thank God that I made it back,” Larry Smalls, the group’s founder and a Vietnam veteran, said. “I am one of them, but I’m alive to tell the story… and so long as I can live and I can come I will come and give service to the Vietnam veterans.”

Tommy Olds, the group’s commander, added that they’re committed to honoring the legacy of those who served the country for the years to come.

“A lot of people have their cookouts and their barbecues and they might don’t know the purpose of Memorial Day and the purpose of that day is to celebrate and to recognize and remember those that gave their lives,”Olds said. “We made a commitment, so we take every opportunity to recognize them and never forget them.”

During the short ceremony, they also gave thanks to the healthcare workers on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.

