Stuff-a-Bus: Registration beginning for Christmas assistance

It’s probably never been more important for the Midlands to come together as a community to lift up our neighbors.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Stuff-a-Bus is back this year as we once again try to help families at Christmas, although this year's edition will be a slightly different than in year's past.

It’s been a year unlike any other. And it’s probably never been more important for the Midlands to come together as a community to lift up our neighbors. Many families are struggling, people have lost their jobs, their businesses, and their means to provide for their families. This Christmas season, giving just means more. Let’s take back 2020 with love!

And for those of you who open your hearts to take part in Stuff-A-Bus this year, please know that your safety is our number one priority. The 2020 Christmas Drive-Thru Edition is ready for you! Our staff and volunteers will practice all CDC recommended safety procedures. We’ll also make sure you never have to leave the safety of your vehicles. Simply pull up and one of our volunteers will transfer your donations directly from your car to the bus. Thank you for giving…thank you for making a difference!

For families who need to sign up for this Christmas assistance, the process will be different than in years' past. In some areas, the signup period has already begun.

Below we have details both on how to sign up and to donate to the effort.

REGISTRATION

COLUMBIA:

Christmas Registration: o October 19 through October 30

ONLINE @ www.SSAngelTree.org preferred method

Walk-Ins accepted at Salvation Army Center for Worship & Service, 3024 Farrow Rd | Monday – Friday from 9:00AM – 3:30PM

Angels ready for pick up November 9

Documents/Information Required:

1. Picture ID for the head of household.

2. Identification cards for everyone residing in the household. The following ID’s can be used: US Driver’s License -- Social Security Card -- State-issued non-driver ID card -- US Passport -- Employee ID Card -- School ID Card -- Health Insurance Card – Medicare -- Matricula Consular ID Card -- US Miltary ID card -- Birth Certificate

3. Proof of age for every child 12 years old or under. Only children 12 years and younger can receive Christmas gifts. Birth certificates or other official documents may be used for proof of age.

4. If your household currently qualifies for Food Stamps (SNAP), bring your EBT card AND a recent food purchase receipt using your card. With proof of Food Stamps (SNAP) benefits, numbers 5, 6 and 7 (below) are not necessary.

5. Proof of all income in the home for the past 30 days (pay stubs, unemployment statement, SSI Disability, Social Security statement, VA or other pensions).

6. Anyone 18 years or older and receiving no income must show proof of zero wage (Zero wage statement from the unemployment office).

7. Proof of all household expenses paid in the past 30 days (not bills that you owe, but bills that were paid).

ORANGEBURG:

Christmas Registration: October 1 through October 12

ONLINE REGISTRATION ONLY @ www.SAAngeltree.org

Documents/Information Required: Please see www.SAAngeltree.org

SUMTER & MANNING:

Christmas Registration: o October 1 through October 16th (Will accept appts after the 16th, but that info is not for publication)

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY – To schedule, please call (803) 775-9336

Documents/Information Required: Valid picture ID for person applying

Proof of identity for each person in household, examples include:

1. Birth Certificate

2. Social Security card

3. Medicaid Card

4. Green Card

5. Proof of ALL household income, or DSS Printout, or Approved SNAP Benefit letter

6. Proof of ALL household expenses (previous or current month bills) § Must show residency in Sumter, Clarendon, or Lee counties

7. Clothing and Shoe sizes and Wish list for each child 10 and under

STUFF-A-BUS DATES

DECEMBER 4th

From 6:00am – 7:30pm @ the following Walmart locations:

Forest Drive – 5420 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29206

Orangeburg – 2795 North Rd., Orangeburg, SC 29118

Lexington – 5556 Sunset Blvd., Lexington, SC 29072

Manning – 2010 Paxville Hwy., Manning, SC 29102

Dutch Fork – 1180 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo, SC 29063

DECEMBER 11th

From 6:00am – 7:30pm @ the following Walmart locations:

Two Notch – 10060 Two Notch Rd., Columbia, SC 29223

Harbison – 360 Harbison Blvd., Columbia, SC 29212

Sumter – 1283 Broad St., Sumter, SC 29150

Columbia – 7520 Garners Ferry Rd., Columbia, SC 29209

** Buses Arrive at 5:00/5:30A **

SAFETY PROTOCOL & INFORMATION

Social Distancing and Safety for all Participants, Volunteers, and People Donating is a critical priority. To that end, we will institute the following requirements:

• Masks On.

• Please practice social distancing.

• People donating MUST stay inside vehicles. This is the 2020 Christmas Drive-Thru Edition of SAB & volunteers will transfer items directly from the cars of those donating to the bus.