An All-American night at the ball park with fireworks and Fireflies

Baseball and fireworks all seem like the most American July 4th holiday, but just like this year in the United States, Columbia celebrations had their challenges.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fans started packing Segra Park for the Columbia Fireflies' Fourth of July baseball game and fireworks early Monday evening.

"We just love the game we love the atmosphere and you can't get any more American than baseball, popcorn and hotdogs," said fans Richard and Ginny Watts.

With the smell of hotdogs and freshly cut grass in the air, fans like the Wattses said they were looking forward to a fun night filled with America's favorite pastime.

"Oh we're big baseball fans -- we follow minor league, college ball, we just have a great time," Richard Watts said.

Although the night started with a lot of excitement, the chance of a game was almost washed away by a severe thunder storm.

"We are actually looking forward to a military celebration, my uncle served in Vietnam so we were hoping for the military to come together with some fireworks but the rain has really delayed everything," said baseball fan Michael Simmons.

Despite the rain, fans still tried to make the most of the day with snacks and conversation.

After a two hour rain delay, the tarp was lifted and the festivities began.

The Fireflies won their game against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans for a nice Independence Day gift to fans.