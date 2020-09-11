A sign of the holiday season, official SC Christmas tree arrives in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The temperatures outside may still be hovering in the 70s but one sign of the beginning of the 2020 holiday season arrived this morning at the North Lawn of the State House in Columbia Monday morning.
If the weather allow, crews from Dominion Energy will add 13,000 lights and the Columbia Garden Club will decorate the tree with 900 ornaments.
An abbreviated version of the 54th Governor’s Carolighting will be held on Sunday, Nov. 22, at the South Carolina State House from 5:30-6 p.m. The event will be streamed live on SCETV and Governor Henry McMaster will give remarks and light the state Christmas tree.