A sign of the holiday season, official SC Christmas tree arrives in Columbia

The 2020 official South Carolina Christmas Tree arrived at the North Lawn of the South Carolina State House Monday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The temperatures outside may still be hovering in the 70s but one sign of the beginning of the 2020 holiday season arrived this morning at the North Lawn of the State House in Columbia Monday morning.

If the weather allow, crews from Dominion Energy will add 13,000 lights and the Columbia Garden Club will decorate the tree with 900 ornaments.