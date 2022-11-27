Picking the perfect tree: South Carolina families explain how they choose their tree

Live tree shoppers are noticing inflation impacting another yet item, making it that much more important to get the most out of their money.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For many, the weekend after Thanksgiving means replacing the scent of Thanksgiving dinner with the smell of a Christmas tree.

And for those looking for the real deal, there’s a mental checklist they recite before heading to the tree lot.

“I think I want something like this high as far as we can stretch out our hand," Christina, a tree shopper, said.

They’re checking each requirement twice. Before racking it up on the top of their cars for its new temporary home in the living room.

“It needs to be a fresh-smelling tree and it needs to have those nice spongey bristles,” Carolina Bennett said while shopping for her perfect tree.

“We want it tall enough and round enough,” Greg said while searching for his tree.

But if the price they see isn't nice or just right, the next tree will have to suffice for that special Christmas night.

“Oh my God, a hundred and 52 dollars," one shopper said.

“Some of these get eliminated because they’re a 'Charlie Brown tree' and others because they’re $135,” Greg said.

Shoppers are seeing an increase in price for live trees, paying almost twice as much as they did a year ago.

While price and size are factors, the time of season is a root for decision-making on a Christmas tree as well.

“Particularly this time of year, the day after Thanksgiving, it’s a tree that’ll be in your house for a long time," Zeke Bennett said. "So, if you buy it dry it can be pretty dangerous."

While everyone has their ideas of the perfect pine, the owners at Creech's Christmas Tree Lot said there are various options that should do just fine.