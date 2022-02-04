Ramadan Mubarak! Muslims begin celebrating the holy Ramadan season of fasting, praying

News8's David Bohlman sat down with Imam Bachir Djehiche from the Islamic Center as the community begins one of its most important holiday seasons.

MOLINE, Ill. — Muslim residents are beginning to celebrate the holiest season of their religion: Ramadan.

The month-long holy season, beginning this year from sundown on Saturday, April 2, and lasting until May 2 (the ninth month of the Islamic calendar), is one of the most important times in the Islamic faith; marking the time that the Qur'an, the religion's holy text, was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

The season is celebrated by daily fasting from sunrise to sundown, with participants commonly gathering for meals when the sun is out of the sky. Fasting is highly encouraged for all members of the faith after they have reached puberty, but it is made optional for many groups of people with health needs, such as pregnant people, the elderly, children, and the sick.

Fasting during Ramadan is so important to the faith that the activity is, by itself, one of the Five Pillars, or core beliefs, of Islam

Muslims also follow a schedule of five daily prayers spread throughout the day and strive to avoid immoral conduct, such as unkind words or negative emotions like anger and jealousy.

The month ends with Eid al-Fitr, the Festival of Breaking the Fast; a day of community celebration, socializing, food, gift-giving, games, and charity that marks the end of Ramadan.