Richland County's new fireworks ordinance goes into effect on July 1

The new restrictions impact all parts of Richland County that aren't in a city and allow residents to use fireworks later for two holidays.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County officials warn residents that a new fireworks ordinance goes into effect on July 1.

The county said that, beginning next weekend, lighting fireworks in unincorporated parts of the county from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. is illegal on all but the July 4 and New Year's Day holidays.

The ordinance allows residents to use fireworks until 1 a.m. on July 5 and Jan. 1.

Fireworks will also be restricted within 600 feet of a school or church unless residents use them on private property.

Penalties for violating the new law are up to $500 for the first offense and $1,000 for the third offense.

