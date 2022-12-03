Salvation Army, WLTX unstuff 5 buses full of toys, canned goods, and bikes

With high donations in the first week, they still need more toys - especially those for ages 10 to 12.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The annual Salvation Army and WLTX Stuff-A-Bus kicked off on Friday with five buses filled with toys, canned food, and bikes that are heading to families across the midlands this holiday season.

And they're not done yet.

"You see behind me the results of this the first day has been fantastic, a little overwhelming by the generosity of the Midlands community," said Major Mark Craddock, area commander for The Salvation Army.

He along with several other volunteers unpacked the items from the bus, placed them into carts, and then took them inside where they were sorted by volunteers who helped transform the empty room into Santa's workshop.

"We're absolutely thrilled with the results we've got today," Craddock said. "You know we're comparing numbers but I'm thinking we're ahead of last year which is a great place for us to be so thank you, everybody."

The Salvation Army hopes to see even more donations next week at the second Stuff-A-Bus event.

"One thing that we always seem to run out of first are those toys that are for older kids, older boys, we're talking about 10,11,12-year-olds and craft sets are really good for that, or experiments - things that are along the lines of learning games," Melanie Miller with The Salvation Army said. "The special time comes when we get to distribute this food, these gifts, and they plan on going home and having a Christmas morning with their family."