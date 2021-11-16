The Samaritan House preparing to feed 350 people this Thanksgiving

Turkey, green beans, and mac and cheese are on the Thanksgiving menu at the Samaritan House. They are preparing to feed hundreds of people in need.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Samaritan House believes everyone deserves a home-cooked meal on Thanksgiving, regardless of whether they have a place to call home. So, volunteers are preparing to feed 350 people this year.

Turkey, green beans, and mac and cheese are on the Thanksgiving menu at the Samaritan House.

“We’re not just gonna feed the residents at the shelter, we’re looking to feed anybody in Orangeburg County that would like a meal for Thanksgiving Day," said executive director Henry Miller.

The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, local churches, and other volunteers will be helping to serve the food.

“When folks found out what we’re doing, a lot of them wanted to play a part in this," said Miller.

Some of the volunteers are students at South Carolina State University.

“It feels great because everyone needs someone to spend the holiday with," said one South Carolina State volunteer.

Pastor Michael Mullenix said he was inspired to help after experiencing homelessness himself, and guides them through prayer and advice.

“Even though they’re in the worst of times by being here, they can still be thankful," said Mullenix.