Is trick-or-treating going out of style? Parents say trunk-or-treat offers convenience, safety

A weekend full of trunk-or-treat events from West Columbia, Blythewood, Camden, and Elgin may show a change of the times for Halloween.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Halloween trend has been taking over: trunk or treat.

While it's not a new way to get Halloween candy, it's become a more common method in recent years as many families say they feel safer doing it.

"I prefer trunk-or-treating because I feel like it's more safe, it's more active, versus when you go to the door people usually have their candy sitting out," said Keisha Savage, a parent who attended the WeCo River District's first trunk-or-treating event.

Not only is safety a top priority, but the convenience of not having to walk from door to door for some.

"It's very nice, they're all just here, everyone dressed up and in the spirit it's fun," said Cicily Jackson, another parent who attended.

Jackson said that while the event is great, she still plans to go door-to-door on Halloween night. But she could see this becoming the new trend for her family.

And it's happening all over the South Carolina Midlands with events in Blythewood, Camden, and Elgin just to name a few.

Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan described what could become a new normal in time.

"Absolutely, you've seen a huge turn. We see it when we're riding these neighborhoods, where a lot of houses have their lights turned out which is an indicator they don't want anybody coming up there..the trunk or treats," he said. "On the other hand is, you know what you got, and you know when you go there everybody there is participating and your kids can go and get candy from all of the trunks there."

And, for parents like Savage, these aren't just one-and-done events.