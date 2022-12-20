A little bit of a Christmas miracle as Hyatt Park students played in 'snow'

A Christmas miracle for students as the school put on a winter wonderful full of snow and even the man in red stopped by.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A wintry surprise for students before they leave school on holiday break at Hyatt Park Elementary.

"It's very surprising for me and so exciting," says Briella Strickland a student at the school.

She and her classmates danced under the snow, and met Santa and talked about what they hope he will bring for Christmas.

"Stopped by to see who's been naughty and who's been nice, these children have been nice," says Santa.

But Santa says it means so much more.

"It's about the gift of hope, and at a time of need like this we need hope, that translates to test scores, children staying in school, and also children understanding their purpose, which is to learn and succeed," Santa adds.

It left principal Danielle Reilly emotional as her students were full of the holiday spirit.

"I wanted them to have a powerful memory that they could think back on of their elementary school where they got to see Santa and snow that doesn't happen here a lot in South Carolina and so I'm glad we could pull it off, I've held back tears all day, just seeing the joy in the kid's faces," Reilly adds.