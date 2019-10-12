COLUMBIA, S.C. — How is Christmas spirit quantified? 

Apparently, there is a number of different ways to gauge the spirit of the season, GetCenturyLink wrote in an analysis. According to the results, South Carolina is in the top ten states with the most Christmas spirit.

The criteria included online activity and area culture. 

Analysts counted Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses in each state. They also examined Google shopping trends for wrapping paper, Christmas cards, ornaments and Elf on the Shelf. 

Streamed Christmas songs or tweets about the holiday were counted, too. 

To measure area culture, GetCenturyLink looked at Christmas tree farms per capita and amount of charitable donations.

After gathering the data, researchers assigned each state a ranking based on its average across all measurements.

Check out the full list of rankings, listed from highest to lowest, below.

  1. Tennessee
  2. North Carolina
  3. Utah
  4. Ohio
  5. Alabama
  6. South Carolina
  7. Pennsylvania
  8. Oregon
  9. Rhode Island
  10. Kansas
  11. Maine
  12. New Hampshire
  13. Missouri
  14. Idaho
  15. Vermont
  16. South Dakota
  17. Iowa
  18. Wisconsin
  19. West Virginia
  20. Montana
  21. Washington
  22. Nebraska
  23. Massachusetts
  24. Mississippi
  25. Kentucky
  26. Indiana
  27. Connecticut
  28. Oklahoma
  29. Colorado
  30. Virginia
  31. Maryland
  32. Georgia
  33. New York
  34. Minnesota
  35. Arkansas
  36. Illinois
  37. Wyoming
  38. North Dakota
  39. Louisiana
  40. Alaska
  41. Michigan
  42. Delaware
  43. Texas
  44. New Mexico
  45. New Jersey
  46. Arizona
  47. Florida
  48. California
  49. Hawaii
  50. Nevada