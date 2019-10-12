COLUMBIA, S.C. — How is Christmas spirit quantified?

Apparently, there is a number of different ways to gauge the spirit of the season, GetCenturyLink wrote in an analysis. According to the results, South Carolina is in the top ten states with the most Christmas spirit.

The criteria included online activity and area culture.

Analysts counted Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses in each state. They also examined Google shopping trends for wrapping paper, Christmas cards, ornaments and Elf on the Shelf.

Streamed Christmas songs or tweets about the holiday were counted, too.

To measure area culture, GetCenturyLink looked at Christmas tree farms per capita and amount of charitable donations.

After gathering the data, researchers assigned each state a ranking based on its average across all measurements.

Check out the full list of rankings, listed from highest to lowest, below.