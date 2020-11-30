Stuff a Bus is back! Help us make a child's Christmas happy

It's probably never been more important for the Midlands to come together as a community to lift up our neighbors.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Stuff-a-Bus is back this year as we once again try to help families at Christmas, although this year's edition will be a slightly different than in year's past.

The event will take place at area Walmart stores this Friday, December 4 and the following Friday, December 11. Locations are posted below.

It’s been a year unlike any other. And it’s probably never been more important for the Midlands to come together as a community to lift up our neighbors. Many families are struggling, people have lost their jobs, their businesses, and their means to provide for their families. This Christmas season, giving just means more. Let’s take back 2020 with love!

And for those of you who open your hearts to take part in Stuff-A-Bus this year, please know that your safety is our number one priority. The 2020 Christmas Drive-Thru Edition is ready for you! Our staff and volunteers will practice all CDC recommended safety procedures. We’ll also make sure you never have to leave the safety of your vehicles. Simply pull up and one of our volunteers will transfer your donations directly from your car to the bus. Thank you for giving…thank you for making a difference!

DECEMBER 4th

From 6:00am – 7:30pm @ the following Walmart locations:

Forest Drive – 5420 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29206

Orangeburg – 2795 North Rd., Orangeburg, SC 29118

Lexington – 5556 Sunset Blvd., Lexington, SC 29072

Manning – 2010 Paxville Hwy., Manning, SC 29102

Dutch Fork – 1180 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo, SC 29063

DECEMBER 11th

From 6:00am – 7:30pm @ the following Walmart locations:

Two Notch – 10060 Two Notch Rd., Columbia, SC 29223

Harbison – 360 Harbison Blvd., Columbia, SC 29212

Sumter – 1283 Broad St., Sumter, SC 29150

Columbia – 7520 Garners Ferry Rd., Columbia, SC 29209

SAFETY PROTOCOL & INFORMATION

Social Distancing and Safety for all Participants, Volunteers, and People Donating is a critical priority. To that end, we will institute the following requirements:

• Masks On.

• Please practice social distancing.

• People donating MUST stay inside vehicles. This is the 2020 Christmas Drive-Thru Edition of SAB & volunteers will transfer items directly from the cars of those donating to the bus.

• No open food items can be provided for volunteers. Packaged items welcome.