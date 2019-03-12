COLUMBIA, S.C. — WLTX again is partnering with Midlands companies and organizations, to help collect goods for area families that need a little extra support from our community.
Because in these times when we're all struggling to make ends meet, some families have fallen on harder times that many of us know or have personally experienced. We want to do what we can to ensure hundreds of kids in the Midlands will wake up to a happy Christmas morning, and we need your help in making this happen!
Collections of new, unwrapped toys and non-perishable packaged food items will happen starting this Friday, December 6 at the following Walmart stores:
December 6th from 5:00AM to 7:30PM
- Forest Drive – 5420 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29206
- Irmo - 1180 Dutch Fork Road, Irmo 29063
- Orangeburg – 2795 North Rd., Orangeburg, SC 29118
- Lexington – 5556 Sunset Blvd., Lexington, SC 29072
- Manning – 2010 Paxville Hwy., Manning, SC 29102
December 13th from 5:00AM to 7:30PM
- Two Notch - 10060 Two Notch Road Columbia, SC 29223
- Harbison - 360 Harbison Boulevard, Columbia, SC 29212
- Sumter – 1283 Broad St, Sumter, SC 29150
- Garners Ferry – 7520 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia, SC 29209
Come help us Stuff-a-Bus and make a Midland' family's Christmas!