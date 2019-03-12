COLUMBIA, S.C. — WLTX again is partnering with Midlands companies and organizations, to help collect goods for area families that need a little extra support from our community.

Because in these times when we're all struggling to make ends meet, some families have fallen on harder times that many of us know or have personally experienced. We want to do what we can to ensure hundreds of kids in the Midlands will wake up to a happy Christmas morning, and we need your help in making this happen!

Collections of new, unwrapped toys and non-perishable packaged food items will happen starting this Friday, December 6 at the following Walmart stores:

December 6 th from 5:00AM to 7:30PM

Forest Drive – 5420 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29206

– 5420 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29206 Irmo - 1180 Dutch Fork Road, Irmo 29063

- 1180 Dutch Fork Road, Irmo 29063 Orangeburg – 2795 North Rd., Orangeburg, SC 29118

– 2795 North Rd., Orangeburg, SC 29118 Lexington – 5556 Sunset Blvd., Lexington, SC 29072

– 5556 Sunset Blvd., Lexington, SC 29072 Manning – 2010 Paxville Hwy., Manning, SC 29102

December 13 th from 5:00AM to 7:30PM

Two Notch - 10060 Two Notch Road Columbia, SC 29223

- 10060 Two Notch Road Columbia, SC 29223 Harbison - 360 Harbison Boulevard, Columbia, SC 29212

- 360 Harbison Boulevard, Columbia, SC 29212 Sumter – 1283 Broad St, Sumter, SC 29150

– 1283 Broad St, Sumter, SC 29150 Garners Ferry – 7520 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia, SC 29209

Come help us Stuff-a-Bus and make a Midland' family's Christmas!