COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week 2 of Stuff a Bus is this Friday!

WLTX again is partnering with Midlands companies and organizations to help collect goods for area families that need a little extra support from our community during the holiday season.

Last week, so many of you came out to our locations and showed just how generous you are by stopping by Walmart locations in Irmo, Manning, Forest Drive, Orangeburg, and Lexington to donate toys to fill a public transportation bus.

Most of the buses were filled with goods, and plenty of bikes were lined up outside. At our location on Dutch Fork Road, we even had to bring in a second bus!

We want to do what we can to ensure hundreds of kids in the Midlands will wake up to a happy Christmas morning, and we need your help in making this happen!

Once again, wee'll be collecting new, unwrapped toys and non-perishable packaged food items on December 13 at the following Walmart stores:

December 13th: 5 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Two Notch - 10060 Two Notch Road Columbia, SC 29223

- 10060 Two Notch Road Columbia, SC 29223 Harbison - 360 Harbison Boulevard, Columbia, SC 29212

- 360 Harbison Boulevard, Columbia, SC 29212 Sumter – 1283 Broad St, Sumter, SC 29150

– 1283 Broad St, Sumter, SC 29150 Garners Ferry – 7520 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia, SC 29209

Come help us Stuff-a-Bus and make a Midlands family's Christmas!