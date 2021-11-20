Cars line up around the block for drive-thru Thanksgiving giveaway

Richland County Recreation Commission held a drive-thru food giveaway for the holidays.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Recreation Commission shared good cheer on Saturday in the form of free food for anyone in the community who stopped by.

The giveaway was held at Denny Terrace Gym on Bishop Avenue outside of Columbia around 1 p.m. and served as a chance to help anyone in need - at a time when so many are.

Lisa Lewis-Hutcherson, the development manager for the commission, said this event was to help amid the current climate. She said they wanted to help some families during the holiday season because of the struggles some are facing. It served as at least one way to take that burden off the backs of others.

On Saturday, November 20th RCRC will be hosting the Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-way starting at 1:00 pm in the Denny... Posted by Richland County Recreation Commission on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

In attendance and helping out at the event were local officials, providers, and volunteers handing out boxes of food. The first 100 cars that arrived were given either turkeys or hams, fresh vegetables, and fruits along with some other foods.

Cars were lined up down the street and being directed by officers to help the event flow smoothly due to all the families showing up for a Thanksgiving meal.