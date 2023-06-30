Lexington kicks off Independence Day weekend

The holiday weekend kicked off for hundreds in Lexington at the Ice House Amphitheater.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A song of patriotism echoed through the Lexington Friday, kicking off Fourth of July fun.

It's part of the town's annual celebration at the Icehouse Amphitheater, bringing people like Dan Nettles out to show their love for the USA.

"It's a time to celebrate our great country, and the amendments and the constitution, and things we take for granted everyday."

He was joined by hundreds on Friday at the amphitheater where food and music brought out many in the community for the start of the fourth of July weekend.

Tyler and Jessica Jennings stopped by the event to show their pride, before they head out to some other events in the midlands.

"We saw this was going on tonight, the blowfish are having a game coming soon, fourth of July night, having some fireworks, so we'll try to attend that as well. But yeah, just getting out and enjoying some of the local venues."

At the center of the event was the army's 246th national band. According to band member, Kayla Morrin, Friday is part of a weekend full of stops across the state, with the goal of spreading appreciation for the country and honoring service members who've been lost to war.

"We're hitting here, we're hitting new berry opera house, Sumter opera house, and unity park as well. We just go out and perform for people mainly for like Fourth of July, it's a fun little thing we do." She adds, "The sacrifices that they have made is why we are the army band, our music shows this is our story, this is what we do, and we're presenting it to show the people it's hard but we're here."

It's appreciation that brought Debbie and Travis Crutchfield to the event. As Navy veterans, they feel the love and support from their community while celebrating, and didn't let the heat stop them from making it out.

"This is one of our trips, our thing, it's about us and it's about this country and the freedoms that we have because we stand strong."