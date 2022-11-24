Families enjoy the tradition of Lights on The River

Driving to see Christmas lights has become a tradition to kick off the season for Midlands families.

IRMO, S.C. — This year marks 20 years of Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals. The light display that weaves around the park has been wowing families for years and is now a holiday tradition for hundreds around the Midlands.

Even on Thanksgiving day, families drove out in the rain to see the twinkling light display. People like the Martin family, say this is something their family does every year.

"Every Thanksgiving we try to come out here. If not, we will do it on Christmas Eve too," said mother of two, Kayla Martin.

Regardless of when you come out to see the thousands of colorful lights and displays, people say to get there early.

"Last year, our wait was probably about an hour, so I was like we have to get here early this year so it can be less than an hour, we just got here and we've only been waiting about 20 minutes," said mom, Danielle McCaw.

Even with a lengthy line, kids hoping to see the lights were still bright-eyed.

"I love the colors, like the green Christmas trees... I'm going to have fun tonight!" exclaimed 3-year-old, Jaxon McCaw.

The display weaves around Saluda Shoals Park with everything from candy cane lights to a laser Christmas tree show. Families can drive through the display and even get out and walk through a piece of it.

On nights other than Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, there are hay rides, a train, and even a place to write a letter to Santa to kick off your holiday in a fun way.