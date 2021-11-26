Turkey's done, time to get the Christmas tree

One of the many holiday traditions on 'Black Friday' is getting that Christmas Tree and the state farmers market did it in style.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Each year, the anticipation of Christmas seems to start a little earlier.

Thanksgiving over and leftovers packed neatly away with, many are ready to get into the Christmas spirit by getting their tree.

The South Carolina Farmer’s market is hosting several wholesale tree vendors with a variety of different types and sizes of Christmas trees.

Vendors not only have Christmas trees for sale but wreaths, garland, and even wooden reindeers for the front lawn.

Blake Bouknight of 'Bouknight Christmas trees' is one of the vendors that sells Christmas trees at the farmer's market every year.

Bouknight mentioned that over the last few years Christmas trees have been getting harder and harder to find and because of that this year the tree sizes will be smaller and not quite as plentiful.

Sunday is the official Country Christmas Celebration, November 28th, from 1 pm to 5 pm, at the SC State Farmers Market!