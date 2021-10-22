Family Tradition: Tweetsie Railroad's Ghost Train returns to NC High Country this Halloween

Tweetsie Railroad's famed Ghost Train is taking guests on a haunted ride this Halloween. It's one of the state's most beloved traditions.

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — One of North Carolina's most famous Halloween traditions, the Ghost Train at Tweetsie Railroad, is once again bringing spooky fun to the High Country this fall.

Every Friday and Saturday night from September through October Tweetsie's Wild West park transforms into one of the spookiest places in the Blue Ridge Mountains with thrills and chills for the whole family. Attractions include the park's haunted house and Freaky Forest, plus trick-or-treating for kids, who are encouraged to dress up in their costume.

"Ghost Train is a family tradition," one park employee said. "Oftentimes we have guests coming up to us, telling us how they came to Ghost Train when they were little and now they're bringing their kids."

Tweetsie Railroad opened in July of 1957. Chris Robbins, the president and CEO of Tweetsie, said it's the oldest theme park in North Carolina. The COVID-19 pandemic forced Tweetsie to park the Ghost Train for the first time in decades.

"It's not Halloween without Tweetsie," one woman said.

Engineer Casey Bones leads the ghost train on a journey through the dark haunts and hallows at Tweetsie Railroad. Other Halloween attractions at Tweetsie include Main Street, the Tweetsie Palace Spooktacular, the Boneyard and Creepy Carnival.

"This is a trip we've looked forward to for the last 25-plus years," another guest said.

Robbins said the response from guests has been tremendous with sold-out rides almost every night since reopening.

"This year's been a rebuilding year for us," Robbins said. "Fortunately, it's been busy and 2021's been a great year."

Due to COVID-19 protocols, Tweetsie Railroad is only allowing a limited number of guests on the Ghost Train. Advance tickets are strongly recommended. Click here for more information.

