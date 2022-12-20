South Carolina USPS facility hires over 100 employees to keep up with holiday demands

On any given night, a week before Christmas, over 100,000 packages could flow through the facility.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With less than a week until Christmas, handlers at the USPS processing and distribution center are in a dash to make sure packages turn up on doorsteps before the holiday.

Boxes sit on top of boxes inside the USPS facility in Columbia.

According to plant manager John Kolenc on any given night a week before Christmas, over 100,000 packages could flow through the facility.

He says the workload has almost doubled for his 790 handlers, over 100 of whom were recently hired for the holiday rush.

"We beef up our staffing for the holiday, for the peak season so we can process extra so we open up another facility a few miles away from here to help take the load with the out going packages."

Crews unload boxes of parcels from trucks at the docking bay, where fork lifts quickly move them to the floor where their sorted and hundreds of Christmas colored envelops line bins.

Hoping the process runs smoothly is Janine Keeler.

She stopped by the USPS store on Garners Ferry road Tuesday afternoon where the line almost stretched outside. She says even if cards to her grandkids don't make it to Kentucky before Christmas, she knows they'll still appreciate it.

"You know kids like things after Christmas too so even if it gets to them after Christmas they'll be happy."

That sentiment was the same for Alan Geoghegan, who is also hoping his package makes it to his friend in Los Angeles.

"For me it doesn't really matter if it arrives by Christmas. the fact is that I thought about a good friend and I'm mailing him something and if it gets to him two days later, it doesn't matter to me. I think when he opens it he will be very happy."