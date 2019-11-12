WADSWORTH, Ohio — A Wadsworth family is continuing their tradition of honoring the 1989 holiday hit National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation by decorating their house Griswold style.

The Osterland family has been doing it since December 2013.

“The display does not change much from year to year because we want to stay as true to the movie as possible,” the family posted on their Facebook page. “Though there may be a few small changes/additions each year.”

One new feature for 2019 is Cousin Eddie's RV, which is parked just outside the house.

Their annual display features thousands of Christmas lights in the spirit of Clark Griswold (portrayed by Chevy Chase) who famously declared: “250 strands of lights! 100 individual bulbs per strand for a grand total of 25,000 imported Italian twinkle lights!”

The Osterland family also uses this opportunity to raise money for charity by accepting donations for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Great Strides event in Akron. Donations can be made at the house itself or online HERE.

You can see the display in person at 173 Duane Lane in Wadsworth. The lights are on nightly from 5-11 p.m. through New Year's Day night.

