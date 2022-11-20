West Columbia Christmas Craft Fair promotes local businesses

The goal is to encourage a small business community.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Buying locally instead of at large chain stores: That's the motto of West Columbia's Christmas Craft Fair this year.

From the expected to the unexpected, the Christmas Fair had something for everyone from cotton candy to bottle warmers - and more.

“We have a lot of different vendors. We try to keep it one of each kind," Organizer Brittney Paquette said. "We have 47 different vendors today, including two different food trucks."

She said the holiday event focused on circulating the small business dollar.

“Shop local is the biggest thing instead of ordering on Amazon,” she said.

Krissi Geiger, a vendor at the event, said her work in small business was passed down from generation to generation.

“My mother had Pampered Chef parties when I was little and my grandma had Tupperware parties," Geiger said. "It’s always been support small businesses."

And for others, it’s about being part of a community.

“It's nice to be able to share it among other vendors. I’m new to the area so just getting out there and sharing and doing what we love best," Marilyn Almodovar said.

People who attended said that while the fair creates community, small businesses also provide a more personal touch.

“It's more unique, also, and you don’t really see anyone out there with the same thing you have," attendee Brenda Rushworth said. "And it's more personal and you can meet everybody up close and actually feel like you’re helping their business."