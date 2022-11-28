Help us Stuff-a-Bus full of toys for children this Friday!

Come help us make the holiday bright for young boys and girls!

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This year has been another challenging year for the Midlands and it means it's extremely important for the Midlands to come together as a community to lift up our neighbors. Many families are still struggling to provide for their families.

So let's end the year with love and support for our community with the 2022 Stuff-a-Bus campaign as we collect toys for children!

As always, WLTX is partnering with the Salvation Army to collect unwrapped toys for both girls and boys that can be put under the Christmas tree. We'll also be taking donations of canned food. Last year, we were able to help 8,000 families and we're hoping to get that number higher this year with your help!

Hence the name, a COMET public transit bus will be parked outside of several Walmart stores on both Friday, December 2 and Friday, December 9. Items donated will be placed inside those vehicles. (A list of those times, locations, and dates can be found below).

As we have the past several years, the 2022 edition will be drive-thru setup. We’ll also make sure you never have to leave the safety of your vehicles. Simply pull up and one of our volunteers will transfer your donations directly from your car to the bus.

Our staff and volunteers will also practice all CDC recommended safety procedures.

Thank you for giving and thank you for making a difference!

WLTX STUFF A BUS LOCATIONS:

Week 1 - Dec 2

DECEMBER 2nd

6:00am – 7:30pm at the following Walmart locations:

Forest Drive – 5420 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29206

Orangeburg – 2795 North Rd., Orangeburg, SC 29118

Lexington – 5556 Sunset Blvd., Lexington, SC 29072

Manning – 2010 Paxville Hwy., Manning, SC 29102

Dutch Fork – 1180 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo, SC 29063

Week 2 - Dec 9

6:00am – 7:30pm at the following Walmart locations:

Two Notch – 10060 Two Notch Rd., Columbia, SC 29223

Harbison – 360 Harbison Blvd., Columbia, SC 29212

Sumter – 1283 Broad St., Sumter, SC 29150