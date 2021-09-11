Help WLTX Stuff-a-Bus for kids in the Midlands this Christmas!

Help us put toys underneath the Christmas trees for children in the Midlands.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This year has been another challenging year for the Midlands, and it’s meaning it's extremely important for the Midlands to come together as a community to lift up our neighbors.

Many families are still struggling, so this Christmas season, giving just means more. So let’s take back 2021 with love during the 2021 Stuff-a-Bus campaign as we collect toys for children.

As always, we're looking for unwrapped toys for both girls and boys that can be put under the Christmas tree. We'll also be taking donations of canned food.

And for those of you who open your hearts to take part in Stuff-A-Bus this year, please know that your safety is our number one priority. The 2021 Christmas Drive-Thru Edition is ready for you! Our staff and volunteers will practice all CDC recommended safety procedures. We’ll also make sure you never have to leave the safety of your vehicles. Simply pull up and one of our volunteers will transfer your donations directly from your car to the bus.

Thank you for giving and making a difference!

DECEMBER 3rd from 6:00am – 7:30pm @ the following Walmart locations:

Forest Drive – 5420 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29206

Orangeburg – 2795 North Rd., Orangeburg, SC 29118

Lexington – 5556 Sunset Blvd., Lexington, SC 29072

Manning – 2010 Paxville Hwy., Manning, SC 29102

Dutch Fork – 1180 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo, SC 29063

DECEMBER 10th from 6:00am – 7:30pm @ the following Walmart locations:

Two Notch – 10060 Two Notch Rd., Columbia, SC 29223

Harbison – 360 Harbison Blvd., Columbia, SC 29212

Sumter – 1283 Broad St., Sumter, SC 29150