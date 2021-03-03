GARDENERS: Compost bins and rain barrels offered at discounted price

The City of Columbia Water and Richland County Stormwater divisions are offering the rain barrels for $68 and/or compost bins for $59.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For those residents of Richland County wanting to go a little green while saving some green, the annual rain barrel and compost bin sale is underway.

The City of Columbia Water and Richland County Stormwater divisions are offering the Classic Black 50-gallon Ivy Rain Barrel for $68 and/or a 65-gallon backyard compost bin for $59.

The rain barrel comes with hose connector and is great for collecting rainwater for watering houseplants and garden areas.

The compost bin will break down food and green waste into nutrient rich compost that can be added back into the garden or lawn.

To order, click on the link to rainwatersolutions.com. The deadline for orders is 11 p.m. Sunday, March 14.