You asked, we got answers: Common garden questions in May

A common problem beginning to pop up among garden fruits and veggies is blossom end rot. Fruits will begin to brown, usually when young, from the tips and rot away. The condition is the result of a calcium deficiency in plants during the warmer months of the year, but adding calcium isn't necessarily the fix. Irregular watering caused by hot days or water retention issues in the soil can make plants unable to get the calcium they need from the soil. While some gardeners on our page have reported luck improving blossom end rot symptoms by adding calcium to the soil, others say it's a coincidence and fixing water and soil conditions will end blossom end rot in a few weeks. This problem is common in squash but occur in other plants like tomatoes and peppers too.