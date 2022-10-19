Free compost giveaway Saturday, Oct. 22, in Columbia

Bring your truck, trailer, or containers for free, natural fertilizer

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There may be a nip in the air, but there's always work to be done in the garden.

Whether you are amending a winter garden or prepping and area for the spring, the City of Columbia has what you need -- for free -- to help make your garden grow better.

The city's Public Works Solid Waste Division is giving away loads of compost Saturday, Oct. 22.

Just bring your truck, trailer, or whatever you have to 123 Humane Lane, in front of the Animal Shelter near the intersection of I-77 and Shop Road, between 8 a.m. and noon. Crews will assist loading compost onto whatever containers residents bring with them.