Dig it: Free garden seeds available for Richland County residents

Richland County residents can also borrow small tools for gardening -- and other things -- through Richland Library's Library of Things.

EASTOVER, S.C. — Beginning March 1, 2022, residents of Richland County can get up to four free seed packets for their garden from the Seed Sanctuary in Eastover, through a partnership between Richland Library and Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (RSWCD).

Residents in the Eastover community can pick up the seed packets at Richland Library Eastover, 608 Main St. in Eastover. Check out the selection of vegetable, herb, and flower seeds available at richlandcounty.gov.

Want seeds, but don't live in Eastover? No problem. There are options for Richland County residents:

Complete an online request form at the Richland Could and Water Conservation District Seed Sanctuary and have seeds mailed to you, or





RSWCD hosts a traveling Pop-Up Seed Sanctuary, available on a limited basis to community events, festivals, farmers markets, and church and school functions across Richland County. Requests for the Pop-Up Seed Sanctuary for your event can be made through RSWCD's Community Outreach Coordinator Mary Hannah Lindsay at lindsay.mary@richlandcountysc.gov or (803) 576-2084.

It’s happening! The Seed Sanctuary will now be located at Richland Library Eastover beginning March 1st 🌻 More... Posted by Richland Soil and Water Conservation District on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

The Seed Sanctuary is made available, in part, through a $5,000 donation from Dominion Energy.