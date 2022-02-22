x
Gandy's Garden

Dig it: Free garden seeds available for Richland County residents

Richland County residents can also borrow small tools for gardening -- and other things -- through Richland Library's Library of Things.

EASTOVER, S.C. — Beginning March 1, 2022, residents of Richland County can get up to four free seed packets for their garden from the Seed Sanctuary in Eastover, through a partnership between Richland Library and Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (RSWCD).

Residents in the Eastover community can pick up the seed packets at Richland Library Eastover, 608 Main St. in Eastover. Check out the selection of vegetable, herb, and flower seeds available at richlandcounty.gov.

Want seeds, but don't live in Eastover? No problem. There are options for Richland County residents:

It’s happening! The Seed Sanctuary will now be located at Richland Library Eastover beginning March 1st 🌻 More...

Posted by Richland Soil and Water Conservation District on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

The Seed Sanctuary is made available, in part, through a $5,000 donation from Dominion Energy.

Richland County residents can also borrow small tools for gardening -- and other things -- through Richland Library's Library of Things. Items can be borrowed for up to one week with a valid library card.

