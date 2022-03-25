It's still too early to plant frost-sensitive veggies in the South Carolina Midlands

Is it true you have to wait until Easter to star the summer garden? It's a good rule of thumb but not exactly true.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — "Never plant frost-sensitive veggies until after Easter". It's a common rule of thumb for gardeners. Easter always falls after the first day of Spring, and the average last freeze in Columbia, SC is in late March, so it's a good "fast" rule of thumb. However, following this advice "to a T" could lead to trouble.

Easter falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon of Spring. It can be as early as March 22, or as late as April 25th. That's more than a month spread. Planting after Easter when the holiday falls in March is a freeze risk more often than it isn't, but waiting until the end of April during a year when the holiday falls late is too cautious. Columbia has never had a freeze after April 24th!

We looked back at records in Columbia, which go back more than 130 years (to 1888), and found some promising data for gardeners looking for a more specific planting date to follow. Late March is the average last freeze in Columbia, but in the calendar I tweeted out below, you can see there's about an equal chance that the last freeze is behind us or isn't in late March.

Is it "safe" to plant frost sensitive veggies in the South Carolina Midlands?

Right now, odds are higher that our last freeze is behind us, BUT a freeze still happens after this 1 in 4 yrs! I wait until the first week of April. By then, mid-April's forecast is in view. pic.twitter.com/NPuhgP8PrO — Alex Calamia (@AlexCalamiaWx) March 24, 2022

A freeze after the first week of April happens more than 10% of the time (which means there's almost a 90% chance your garden is safe at this point). Those odds still aren't great for me personally. I wait until the first week of April to look at the extended forecast and determine if it's safe to plant. If there's a chance for a cold snap, I'll hold off. We can forecast general trends accurately 10-15 days out, so if the forecast looks warm by the first week of April, it's safe to start the garden.