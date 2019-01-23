IRMO, S.C. — A Calhoun County woman came home to find her puppy with an arrow through her head.

You wouldn't believe what Loca has been through in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Michael and Nikki Sauer at Paws and Claws Animal Clinic in Irmo say this five-month-old puppy was found on a back porch with an arrow going through her head.

"Our jaws just dropped when we saw this. We heard, 'Our dog has been shot through the head with an arrow,' but we were all expecting either a dead dog upon arrival or a dog that would need humane euthanasia," Nikki said.

The animal clinic posted the original photos on their Facebook page. We want to warn you these photos are graphic, but you can find them here.

It looked like all hope was lost until vets came to the rescue for this resilient pup. The arrow went through the puppy’s face, but doctors say she’s extremely lucky.

"Just barely grazed the brain, the esophagus barely grazed, the spine, chipped off a little piece of the wing," Nikki said.

It was a miracle. The doctors were able to remove the arrow, and she's on the road to recovery. But now they're left trying to figure out who could do something like this to a puppy.

"They had to be close range," Nikki explained. "She had to be sitting patiently in front of them kindly waiting for affection and love. We believe it was most likely someone younger for them to be using a beginner's arrow which is scary and sad."

“Millimeters probably would have changed the outcome,” said Michael.

Sadly, the vets say they see how much animals are abused too often. A lot of the animals they take in are rescue animals.

"I think that there needs to be more awareness of the cruelty that is done to animals and the laws that we have in place to punish those who do these horrible acts needs to be more harsh," said Nikki.

Loca's owner recently rescued her from a shelter, and the vets believe this gave her an incredible will to live.

"The fact that she finally felt loved and she had a chance at a good future so she fought a little harder,” said Nikki.

Dr. Michael Sauer says luckily the injury won’t affect the puppy long-term and she will still be able to walk and run like any other dog.

"Home is where the healing happens,” said Michael. “Around love and family is where she needs to be."