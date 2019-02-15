GASTONIA, N.C. — More than 100 North Carolina National Guardsmen are returning home after serving in Kuwait, Iraq and Syria.

The National Guard said in a news release that members of the 878th Engineer Company will return home Friday at Bethlehem Church in Gastonia.

The company provided command and control of five engineer platoons that provided specific engineering support to U.S. and allied forces in the three countries. The company constructed base camps and internment facilities and also repaired and maintained other infrastructures.

The unit also has responded to national disasters, including the severe flooding in Georgetown and Columbia, South Carolina, in 2015.